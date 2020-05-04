Longford undertaker donates PPE to 'wonderful staff' of St Joseph’s Care Centre

Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Athlone Road, Longford were delighted and honoured to be able to make a donation of PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) on Friday last as a token of their appreciation to the wonderful staff of St Joseph’s Care Centre, Dublin Road, Longford.

John Kelly said, "The St Joseph's staff are doing marvellous work in this, the most difficult of times."



Pictured are Emer McTiernan (Assistant Director of Nursing) Noel Devaney, Sherry Bautista (Director of Nursing), John Kelly and Andrew Shepherd

