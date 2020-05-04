Longford Westmeath Argentina Society pays tribute to Argentine Ambassador, the late Señora Laura Bernal

There was great sadness when news broke of the sudden death of Señora Laura Bernal, the Argentine Ambassador to Ireland, over the weekend. Señora Bernal was an annual visitor to Longford as she always attended the Longford Westmeath Argentina Society Asado in The Rustic Inn in Abbeyshrule.

The Society members and all her friends in the area would like to extend their sympathy to her family and the people of Argentina on her sudden passing. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.