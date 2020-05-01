149 cases of coronavirus now confirmed in county Longford

The curve has flattened and thousands of lives have been saved, thanks to social distancing measures and government restrictions. And the Taoiseach has confirmed today that the country will continue for two more weeks in a state of lockdown before moving into a phased and gradual plan to reopen.

The latest figures, as of Wednesday, April 29, show that at that time, there were 149 cases of coronavirus confirmed in county Longford.

Accross the borders, Cavan reported a total of 644; Westmeath has confirmed 487; Roscommon reported 151; while Leitrim remains the least affected county in Ireland with 68 confirmed cases in total.

Today, the HPSC confirmed that a further 34 people with Covid-19 have sadly lost their lives, bringing Ireland's death toll to 1,265.

As of 11am Friday 1 May, the HPSC has been notified of 221 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 20,833 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.