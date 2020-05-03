Grass verges in Longford left uncut due to Covid-19

Grass-cutting does not come under essential business in the council, members of Longford Municipal District heard at a meeting last week.

Cathaoirleach of Longford MD Cllr Seamus Butler raised the issue and was informed that, due to the current lockdown, a number of maintenance work, including grass-cutting, has been put on hold.

“Grass cutting is non-essential work and cannot proceed,” said area engineer Eamon Bennett.

Director of Services John McKeon agreed, adding; “Fingers crossed on May 5, instructions might come that it can be lifted.”