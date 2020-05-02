Man on assault charges refused bail in Longford District Court

A man charged with assault has been further remanded in custody following last week’s sitting of Longford District Court.

Martin Nevin, 15 Canal Drive, Prospect Woods, Longford, was due to appear before Harristown District Court last Friday after being denied bail by Judge Seamus Hughes.

The incident in question took place on December 15, 2019, at approximately 12.45pm when the accused and three others allegedly attacked another man.

Mr Nevin had previously been refused District Court bail and went to the High Court, where he was again refused bail, the court heard.

Solicitor for the defence, John Quinn, said that he was applying for bail as the three co-accused have been granted bail, while Mr Nevin has not.

Outlining the facts, Gda Shane O’Connor explained that the accused and three co-accused were driving on the Athlone Road when they saw Bernie McDonagh and blocked his car with theirs.

They allegedly got out of the car and chased Bernie McDonagh on foot up St Michael’s Road, Gda O’Connor explained, adding that there is CCTV footage of fairly good quality that shows the four people running after the injured party, and coming back the same way shortly afterwards.

“You told me all this the last day. He wasn’t that badly assaulted,” said Judge Hughes.

“They drew blood,” said Gda O’Connor.

“You can draw blood with a pin prick. Were there weapons?” asked Judge Hughes.

“There was a shovel and a machete,” Gda O’Connor confirmed.

Mr Quinn, on behalf of his client asked Gda O’Connor to confirm that the other three accused had been given bail, which he did.

“Why is he being treated differently?” asked Judge Hughes.

“Because of his previous convictions,” said Sgt Paddy McGirl on behalf of the State.

“On February 15, 2018, he received a three year prison sentence for two section 3 assaults and intimidation of a witness.”

Sgt McGirl explained that the accused was let out on temporary release only a few days previous.

“He also has previous convictions for violent disorder, section 3 assault, section 2 assault and possession of weapons.”

“That’s a huge list of previous convictions,” Judge Hughes noted.

“The book of evidence will take some time. If bail were fixed with strict conditions, he would comply,” said Mr Quinn on behalf of his client.

“He didn’t comply the last time. Within two days of his temporary release he did this. He’s been refused bail from the High Court,” said Judge Hughes.

“But he’s paid a partial penalty for what he’s done because his temporary release was taken from him,” said Mr Quinn.

At this point, Mr Nevin stood up and said that he had “never broken bail in this court”.

“You have broken bail. Temporary Release is like bail,” Judge Hughes shot back.

“I haven’t done anything wrong,” Mr Nevin protested.

“I made the right decision the first day when you talked down to me and the High Court backed me up,” said Judge Hughes.

“I didn’t beat this man, I stopped him from getting bet. I never touched him,” said Mr Nevin.

“You don’t have to be involved in touching him. You were involved in being part of a group organising this,” Judge Hughes pointed out.

“If the co-accused, who probably did inflict the injuries, are on bail, then he should be too,” Mr Quinn insisted.

“Are the co-accused complying with bail?” Judge Hughes asked Sgt McGirl, who replied yes.

“There you go. They’re complying with Bail,” Judge Hughes told Mr Quinn.

With that, he remanded Mr Nevin in custody to April 24 in Harristown District Court for preparation of the book of evidence.