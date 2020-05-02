Flooding issues to be addressed in the Longford town area

Flooding was high on the list of priorities at last week’s meeting of Longford Municipal District.

Cllrs Gerry Warnock and Gerry Hagan both submitted notices of motion regarding the issue.

Cllr Hagan proposed that Longford County Council carry out works to alleviate the ongoing flooding problem at the crossroads in Cullyfad Village, while Cllr Warnock called on the council to carry out a Flood Risk Assessment to help protect homes from future flooding.

“This issue was just before the onslaught of Covid-19 but it seems to be the new normal that we have back to back storms during the January, February, March season,” said Cllr Warnock.

“We’re inundated with calls about flooding. I think it’s better to plan and to have something ready in the eventuality that this happens again because it will happen again.

“We should use this time to prepare and to get something done to try and alleviate some of the pressure on businesses and houses.”

Taking into account a number of locations mentioned at last week’s meeting, engineer Eamon Bennett said that assessments would be carried out.

“On-street drainage, we can handle ourselves. We have to go and dig up sections. For Springlawn Estate, Strokestown Road and Park Road, we will refer to the environment section to carry out a risk assessment.”