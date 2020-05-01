Three gardaí assaulted in Lanesboro scooter struggle

A man charged with assaulting three gardaí when they tried to seize an electric scooter he was riding while intoxicated is due to appear in court next month after Judge Seamus Hughes heard the facts of the incident at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court.

Gints Dvinis, 21 Waters Edge, Ballyleague, was not in court last Tuesday due to current Covid-19 restrictions but his solicitor, Frank Gearty, admitted that Judge Hughes “might want him to come to court after hearing the facts”.

Prosecuting Sgt Paddy McGirl explained that on May 31, 2019 , Mr Dvinis allegedly assaulted three members of An Garda Síochána outside Supervalu in Lanesboro at 9.20pm.

“Gda Sowa observed a scooter driver in the middle of the road in front of traffic and stopped him outside of Supervalu,” Sgt McGirl explained.

“Gda Sowa seized the scooter because he was intoxicated. The accused refused to hand over the keys and became extremely aggressive and insulting.

“Gda Sowa tried to arrest him for public order but he resisted aggressively. He kicked Gda Sowa in the leg and tried to headbutt him but he missed.”

At that stage, Sgt McGirl continued, a female garda, Gda Flood came to the aid of her colleague who was struggling with the accused.

“The accused kicked her and grabbed her by the arm. She had minor scrapes on her arm,” Sgt McGirl explained.

“Another female guard, Gda Taheny, came to help and he pushed her high in the chest. He pushed her forcibly against a wall. Gda Taheny deployed pepper spray and he was arrested.”

On hearing the evidence, Judge Hughes agreed that Mr Dvinis should come to court.

“I want to see that man,” he said, setting a date for May 26 in Longford District Court.