10 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Longford bringing total to 145

Latest figures reveal that there have been a total of 145 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in county Longford Longford date.

Figures from Monday, April 27, confirmed 10 more cases in the county.

The Longford figures amount to 0.7% of the national figure, which currently stands at 20,253.

In neighbouring counties, Cavan has had a total of 634 confirmed cases and makes up 3.2% of the national total; Westmeath has 461 confirmed cases (2.3%); Roscommon has 148 confirmed cases of the virus (0.8%); while Leitrim has the lowest number in the country at 67 (0.3%).

Today, the Department of Health revealed that 31 more people have lost their lives to Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the total death toll to 1,190.

There have also been 376 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the total to 20,253.

There is some good news, though, with Chief Medical Officer Dr Tont Holohan revealing this evening that, as of Saturday, April 25, there had been 12,222 (64%) recoveries in the community and 1,164 (6%) discharged from hospital, giving us a total recovery rate of 70%.