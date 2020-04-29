Longford gardaí seize two vehicles as #OperationFanacht intensifies ahead of bank holiday weekend

With #OperationFanacht in full swing, the Longford Roads Policing Unit has been busy manning checkpoints and in the 48 hours they have seized two vehicles.

The driver of one of the vehicles had no insurance, while the other vehicle was seized after the driver stopped was found to be driving on a learner permit and unaccompanied by a qualified driver and not on an essential journey.





Court proceedings will follow in both instances.

Gardaí are reminding people to only make essential journeys in line with public health guidelines.

Longford RPU on #OperationFanacht checkpoint today stopped driver of this car, no insurance & car seized. Proceedings to follow. Essential journeys only please in line with public health guidelines. #StayAtHome #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/f5Fka3NGBA — Garda Info (@gardainfo) April 28, 2020