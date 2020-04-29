Community garda to provide books of condolence for Ballymahon's dearly departed

Irish people are well known for the way they come together in their grief when a member of the community passes away and, in these difficult times of social distancing and funeral restrictions, mourning the dearly departed is that bit more heartbreaking.

While websites such as rip.ie are offering members of the public the opportunity to post condolences online, there is a certain coldness to the digital nature of it and it lacks the personal touch of a physical book of condolence.

For that reason, local Community Garda, Emma Kiernan, will be opening books of condolence for the Ballymahon district for community groups who wish to offer their sympathies to families of the very recenly deceased.

“I saw the condolences online and I thought about older people that might not be able to express their sympathy online,” said Gda Kiernan.

“But it’s not the same as the real thing that you can have forever without having to trace it back on a computer.

“We’ve been saddened by all the deaths in our community and you don’t realise the support you have until you can’t have a proper funeral.”

Gda Kiernan will be providing the community of Ballymahon and nearby areas with the opportunity to have their name in a book of condolences which will be given to bereaved families in the coming weeks.

Any community group that would like to have a book opened for a particular person can contact Emma Kiernan on 0868282257 between the hours of 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday, up until Friday, May 8.

She will open a book and sign your name and message for you. If you can’t get through, simply leave your name and number in a text and she will get back to you.