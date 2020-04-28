Six more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Longford as total climbs to 135

There are now 135 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Longford, according to the latest figures from Sunday, April 26. That's including a further six cases on the previous day's figures.

In neighbouring counties, Cavan has had an increase of 18 cases, bringing its total to 627; Westmeath currently has a total of 448 confirmed cases; Roscommon's total figure stands at141, while Leitrim has 67 cases confirmed.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 59 people with Covid-19 have died, of which 45 were laboratory confirmed.

There have now been a total of 1,159 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 1,159 deaths reflects this.

As of 11am Tuesday 28th April, the HPSC has been notified of 229 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 19,877 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

As of midnight Monday 27 April, 153,054 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 41,470 tests were carried out and of these 5,335 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 12.9%.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Tuesday 28 April) to determine a phased, risk-based, public health approach to inform any change to measures currently in place. It will continue to review evidence to enable the Minister for Health to make formal recommendations to Government over the coming days.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “While there are many facets to Ireland’s approach to managing the impact of Covid-19, NPHET’s primary responsibility is to consider the impact on the public’s health and to advise on measures that can limit that impact.”

Cases as at Sunday 26th April (19,383 cases)



The data reveals: