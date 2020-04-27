BREAKING: Garda receives facial injuries in vicious assault during search operation in Edgeworthstown

A local Garda member has sustained a number of facial injuries following a vicious assault during a planned search operation in Edgeworthstown.

On Friday, April 24, Gardaí approaching a residence in order to conduct a planned search operation observed a man discarding a package into a ditch.

As they were apprehending the man, a number of persons arrived at the scene and the Garda member was assaulted.

Assistance was requested by the Armed Support Unit and members from the Granard District and the offending persons fled the scene.

Gardaí subsequently searched a ditch in the area and seized a taser.

On Sunday, April 26, a man in his early 40s was arrested in connection with this incident and detained at Granard Garda Station.

He has since been charged and appeared at Mullingar District Court this morning, Monday April 27, where he was remanded in custody until Friday, May 1.

A man and a woman in their late teens were arrested today, as part of this investigation and are currently being detained at Granard Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.