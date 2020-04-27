The HSE is not adhering to its own advice, says Longford TD Joe Flaherty

Fianna Fáil TD for Longford, Joe Flaherty, has called on the HSE to deliver protective face masks to home care workers in Longford as a matter of urgency.

Deputy Flaherty was commenting as new guidance was issued recently to healthcare workers advising them to wear face masks within two metres of a patient regardless of the COVID-19 status of the patient.

He said it was illogical that the HSE did not supply enough masks before introducing the new guidance.

He said, “There are 50 HSE home carers operating in Co. Longford and they are in the frontline in the battle with COVID-19.

They attend in excess of 250 houses a day and to date have been issued with just one disposable face mask each.

“Best practice would dictate that most face masks are disposable and are for one-time use only and rarely can they be sterilized for reuse.

“These home carers don’t know when they will get another delivery and the public and many local businesses have rallied to their aid and are giving what they can.

“If surplus masks are located on another site then they should immediately be dispatched to the home care team in Longford.

“I understand that the supply of PPE has been an issue nationwide but it’s not something that the Government are getting to grips on. As the battle continues its all too evident that the HSE aren't learning from their mistakes.

“The COVID-19 experience is repeatedly reminding us of the Government's failure to implement a thorough and patient led programme of care for the elderly. A spotlight has been rightly shone on the nursing home and residential care sector, the same level of focus must be applied to the home care sector,” he concluded.