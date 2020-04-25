LATEST: We're not out of the woods yet as 11 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Longford

While yesterday brought good news that no new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Longford as of Wednesday, April 22, the latest figures from Thursday, April 23, reveal that there has been a large jump in figures - in comparison to other days - with 11 new cases confirmed in the county.

The 11 new cases bring Longford's total number of confirmed cases to 113.

Meanwhile, neighbouring counties have also seen an increase in cases with Cavan reporting 30 more cases, bringing its total to 536. In Westmeath, there have been 12 new cases, bringing the county total to 421. While Roscommon now has 114 confirmed cases following a reported three new cases in the county.

Leitrim remains the county with the lowest number of cases with its total figure remaining at 62 with no new cases reported.

Nationally, the Department of Health has reported 52 new deaths due to Covid-19 in Ireland, of which 42 were laboratory confirmed.

There have now been a total of 1,063 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 deaths. The figure of 1,063 deaths reflects this.

As of 1pm Saturday 25 April, the HPSC has been notified of 377 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 18,561 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 23 April (17,975 cases), reveals: