No new cases of coronavirus reported in Longford according to latest figures

Latest figures indicate that, as of Wednesday, April 22, there were no new cases of Covid-19 reported in Longford, leaving the county total at 102 confirmed cases.

Cavan now has 506 confirmed cases; Westmeath has 409; Leitrim has 62 and Roscommon has a total of 111 confirmed cases.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 37 people with laboratory confirmed Covid-19 in Ireland have died.

The HPSC has also been informed that, to date, 185 probable deaths have occurred. (A probable death is a death where a laboratory test has not been done but where a doctor believes a death is associated with Covid-19.)

Therefore, there have now been 1,014 confirmed Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 1,014 deaths reflects this.

As of 1pm Friday 24 April, the HPSC has been notified of 577 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 18,184 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Friday 24 April) to continue its ongoing review of Ireland’s response to COVID-19.

Following the meeting, NPHET recommends adopting the ECDC case definition on testing for Covid-19. The NPHET also recommends retention of the current prioritisation categories.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

"Every indicator to date suggests that the growth of this disease has either stabilised or suppressed. This is a testament to the efforts made by every individual across Ireland over recent weeks. There is no doubt that your efforts have saved many lives.



“It shows that when public health advice is followed, we can suppress this virus in the long term. Keep going.”



Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 22 April (17,420 cases), reveals: