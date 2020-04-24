Longford gardaí check trains to ensure only essential travel is taking place

Gardaí are keeping on top of essential travel during the current Covid-19 lockdown byt setting up checkpoints and ensuring people are only out and about for essential reasons.

But they're also taking to trains to make sure people are on essential journeys, as can be seen from the tweet below.

Members of @gardainfo with our team at Longford ensuring only essential travel is taking place. #StaySafeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/6ur2PePMOr — Iarnród Éireann #StayHomeSaveLives (@IrishRail) April 24, 2020

The current restrictions are in place until Tuesday, May 2, but government officials have said that any let-up in these restrictions will be slow and one step at a time.