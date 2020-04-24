Longford man sets up creative writing competition for pupils who want to keep writing during lockdown

A Longford man has taken steps towards helping children to continue their creative writing education during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Joe Conway is a teacher and college tutor, as well as an Independent councillor in Waterford City and County Council. Originally hailing from Ardagh, he decided to ensure children across Ireland could keep up their creative juices flowing while out of the classroom.

In normal times, primary school pupils would have returned to schools this week after their Easter break but, due to the current restrictions, it's difficult to know when schools will start up again - or if they will start up at all before September.

"To date, this virus has cost us 44,000,000 pupil-contact hours already. This has placed an enormous burden on parents, children and extended families," Joe explained.

"As a teacher and college tutor, I have a lot of time on my hands as a result of school closures, and I want to put that time to good use in a way that might help primary pupils and their parents/guardians.

"Simply, what I am doing over the past couple of weeks is helping kids continue their creative writing education, even in these times: primary-level children can email me their creative writing pieces (about 200 words, in English or as Gaeilge), and I will read them and return them with endorsement, encouragement and suggestions."

The email address to use for this is irishprimarywriting@gmail.com.