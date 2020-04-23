Only one more confirmed case of Covid-19 brings Longford total to 102

One new case of coronavirus has been reported in Longford, according to latest figures from midnight on Tuesday, April 21. This new case brings the county total to 102. This figure makes up approximately 0.6% of the national figure, which currently stands at 17,607.

In neighbouring counties, Cavan has had an increase of 36 cases, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 466. Westmeath's total confirmed cases currently stands at 395.

Roscommon currently has 92 confirmed cases, with only one new case reported in the space of three days, while Leitrim's total remains the lowest in the country at 56, with just one more confirmed case than the previous day.

The number of deaths reported today is significantly lower than it has been for the last few weeks with 28 people sadly passing away due to Covid-19. There have now been 794 laboratory confirmed Covid-19 deaths in Ireland. Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 deaths. The figure of 794 deaths reflects this.

As of 1pm on Thursday, April 23, the HPSC has been notified of 936 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 17,607 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

"Covid-19 is a highly infectious disease. Modelling data shows us that the reproduction number remains below 1.0 and that we have achieved great progress through the action of staying apart.



“In order to continue protecting ourselves, our vulnerable groups and our healthcare workers, we must continue to practice physical distancing, respiratory etiquette and regular hand washing. These basic steps, if done by all, will save many lives.”



Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

"Today, the World Health Organization Regional Director for Europe noted that up to half of those who have died of COVID-19 across Europe were living in residential care settings.



“Ireland continues to closely examine mortality so that we can understand it and do everything in our power to prevent it.



“We are now using our increased testing capacity to focus on staff and residents so that we can learn in real time about this virus and take actions informed by that evidence.”



Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of NPHET Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said:

"For the population at large, the growth rate is at zero and the transmission of the virus is effectively suppressed.



“Our R number is between 0.5 and 0.8. This success emphasises how vital it is to remain vigilant in our behaviours. If the R number moves above one, we are no longer in control of the disease.”