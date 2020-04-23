Dáil to lead another round of applause for frontline workers at 8pm

The Dáil has been sitting today to go over important Covid-19 business but, should it still be sitting at 8pm this evening, members have agreed to halt all discussions to join in another round of applause for the frontline staff.

The same thing was done on March 26 when people across the country stood outside at 8pm on the button to clap and cheer for the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who are on the frontline against this virus.

Irish Solidarity–People Before Profit TD, Richard Boyd Barrett, suggested that members pause for applause if they're still in the chamber at that time. Sitting TDs agreed that they would join in the applause.

Anyone wishing to show appreciation for all essential workers this evening can do so by standing outside and clapping at 8pm.