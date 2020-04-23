Since March 28, Gardaí have detected almost 500 people driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Since March 28, gardaí have detected 490 people driving whilst under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

That is despite a 70% decrease in the amount of traffic on our roads, and despite the fact that all pubs have been closed, according to Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary.

Drug driving is of particular concern with almost an 80% increase (from 81 to 145 detections) of people driving with the presence of controlled drugs in their system.

So we are appealing to all road users, not to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol and to keep our roads safe.