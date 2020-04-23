Get out the lawnmower quick! Sunny spells coming Friday but the odd shower on Saturday
Get out the lawnmower quick! Sunny spells are on coming Friday but there'll be the odd shower on Saturday, according to weatherman, Alan O'Reilly.
The forecaster said it will be staying warm for Friday and Saturday, with dry and sunny spells Friday but the risk of the odd shower on Saturday and Sunday's not much better.
"Cooler on Sunday with sunny spells and showers and wind increasing again," he added.
