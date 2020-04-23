Longford boy endeavours to raise funds for Laura Lynn by cycling

The COVID 19 crisis has brought out the very best in people and everyday we see people doing extraordinary and selfless acts.

One such lad is eight year old Luke Kenny in Longford town, who has committed to cycle 100km for the Laura Lynn Foundation in a fortnight.

That's alot of cycling around the house for the Stonepark NS pupil.

Each day his parents, Amanda and David will post photos and updates to the gofundme page. After two days he has already chalked up 22km and has smashed his initial €500 sponsorship target and raised €715 thanks to 33 kind donors.

If you'd like to support Luke's cause, visit his gofundme page and donate what you can for a very worthy charity.