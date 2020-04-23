Yet another car seized by Longford Roads Policing Unit for false licence and no insurance

The Roads Policing Unit has been out in force recently with a number of vehicles seized for no insurance over the past week alone.

Yet another vehicle was seized yesterday (Tuesday) when gardaí stopped a car in Longford town. The driver had a false driving licence and no insurance.

Two vehicles were seized last week at Covid-19 checkpoints in Longford town for having no insurance, while a third was seized at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Edgeworthstown that same night (Tuesday, April 14), when the driver was found to not only have no insurance and no tax, but also a fraudulent driving licence.

Separately, gardaí pulled over a motorist doing a speed of 116km/hr in an 80km/hr zone in Kenagh.

Proceedings will follow in all incidents.