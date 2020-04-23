Yet another car seized by Longford Roads Policing Unit for false licence and no insurance
The Roads Policing Unit has been out in force recently with a number of vehicles seized for no insurance over the past week alone.
Yet another vehicle was seized yesterday (Tuesday) when gardaí stopped a car in Longford town. The driver had a false driving licence and no insurance.
Two vehicles were seized last week at Covid-19 checkpoints in Longford town for having no insurance, while a third was seized at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Edgeworthstown that same night (Tuesday, April 14), when the driver was found to not only have no insurance and no tax, but also a fraudulent driving licence.
Separately, gardaí pulled over a motorist doing a speed of 116km/hr in an 80km/hr zone in Kenagh.
Proceedings will follow in all incidents.
Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped this car in Longford Town. Driver had false driving licence and no Insurance. Car seized. Proceedings to follow. #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe#PhysicalDistancing. pic.twitter.com/kR2NgpvLzg— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 22, 2020
