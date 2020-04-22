Number of coronavirus cases in Longford exceeds 100 as 7 more cases are confirmed

Seven new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Longford, according to latest figures from midnight on Monday, April 20. These new cases bring the county total to 101. This figure makes up approximately 0.6% of the national figure, which currently stands at 16,671.

In neighbouring counties, Cavan has a reported 430 confirmed cases. Westmeath's total confirmed cases currently stands at 386. Roscommon currently has 91 confirmed cases, with no new cases reported for two days, while Leitrim's total remains the lowest in the country at 55, with just one more confirmed case than the previous day.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 49 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

There have now been 769* laboratory confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (10 deaths that were reported earlier have been de-notified)

As of 1pm Tuesday April 21, the HPSC has been notified of 631 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 16,671 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

As of midnight Tuesday April 21, the HPSC has been informed of 302 clusters in residential care settings, 179 of which are in nursing homes.

Of the 769 deaths in laboratory confirmed cases, 412 are associated with residents of residential care settings, of which 348 are associated with nursing home settings.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Testing is a key element to Ireland’s response to COVID-19.

“NPHET has consistently highlighted the importance of testing so that we can track the spread of the disease, reduce and contain its spread.

“As part of understanding the testing landscape, NPEHT requested that HIQA undertake a Health Technology Assessment of alternative diagnostic testing methods for detecting COVID-19.”

Dr Máirín Ryan, Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Health Technology Assessment, HIQA, said; “We have identified a range of diagnostic tests, both in development and already commercialised, that will need to be reviewed as part of a comprehensive quality assurance programme before being adopted as part of a national testing programme.

“The assessment has confirmed that Ireland’s current test, the real-time RT-PCR, remains the ‘gold standard’ test for detecting and confirming COVID-19 cases.

"HIQA continues to monitor and assess evidence on alternative diagnostic testing methods for COVID-19 and will report to NPHET on an ongoing basis.”

Department of Health’s COVID-19 Information Dashboard; providing latest case information.

Note

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 10 deaths. The figure of 769 deaths reflects this.

Cases as of Monday, 20th April 2020



Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 20th April (15,871 cases), reveals: