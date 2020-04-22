INMO welcomes new universal facemask policy across health service during Covid-19

The Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (INMO) has welcomed a change in national policy, which now mandates facemasks in all settings for any healthcare workers who provide care within 2m of a patient.

It also applies to any of their colleagues who come within 2m for more than 15 minutes. In practice, the INMO says this will mean nearly all frontline healthcare workers will wear facemasks.

Until now, many parts of the health service did not require or permit staff in all areas to wear this basic form of PPE.

The INMO wrote to the Chief Clinical Officer on April 3rd calling for this new measure to be rolled out, and has repeatedly made the case for it to become national policy. Several hospitals, including the largest hospital, St. James’ Hospital, have already rolled out such a policy.

Speaking on the new policy, INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said, “This is welcome news to frontline staff and patients, which should ease some anxiety and reduce transmission of the virus.

“This should have been rolled out weeks ago, but we are glad to have finally secured this measure. It will not only benefit frontline healthcare workers, but will reduce the risk of transmission to patients.

“The next step must be ensuring sufficient supplies are available for all health workers, and continuous PPE training where needed.”