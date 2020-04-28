Bridgeways supporting the families of Ballymahon

Bridgeways FRC are busier than ever in light of the covid-19. All staff are working remotely or on rotation in the centre.

“The demand for our service has increased dramatically over the past 4 weeks. We have people engaging with us that are new to the service which is absolutely brilliant however it is very resource intensive,” stated Grace Kearney Project Coordinator.

Bridgeways are providing a range of activities for families and the community including the following- over the phone counselling/ family support, community response service delivering and picking up groceries and prescriptions for families in isolation, a printing service and providing weekly packs activity packs for children and families.

If you require any of these services contact Grace Kearney on 0858668062 or follow Bridgeways Family Resource Centre on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

The weekly packs have been a massive hit with the community with many taking to social media to declare their joy at having received them. The packs are left in the community cabinet and are there for families to pick up on their way by the centre.

Bridgeways are abiding by all of the HSE guidelines.

“The packs are well organised by the staff, there is a booklet or instructions with everything we are providing to the community, the parents have given us feedback stating that the kids get bored easily and need help to think of new games. It is fantastic to be able to support the community.

“However, we will need financial assistance from grants to be able to cover the cost in the long term,” stated Grace Kearney.

Bridgeways are part of a National Family Resource Programme which has 122 centres across the country. Family Resource Centres are the heart of many communities and they need to supported and financed appropriately post covid-19.

The impact the virus is having on communities and community morale is devastating and this will deepen the longer it goes on.