Local Link and Convent Day Care Centre look out for the elderly

For several weeks now, Manager at Ballymahon’s Convent Day Care Centre Breda Greaves has been working closely with Local Link bus driver Enda Sheehan to ensure that regular clients of the Centre - and other elderly members of society who require it - are well looked after when it comes to groceries, prescriptions and other essentials during the Covid-19 lockdown.

And, Breda has confirmed, the service has been hugely successful and very busy since it started up in March.

Anyone who is cocooning and in need of medication or groceries is welcome to avail of the service by contacting the pharmacy 09064 38677 and supermarket 09064 32376 in Ballymahon directly before 11am daily between Monday and Friday.

You can then contact Breda on 086 1097682 in order for the driver to collect your items and deliver them at the earliest opportunity.