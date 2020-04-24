‘The worst place to suffer is in silence’

Self-isolation and social-distancing can be extremely difficult, especially for those living alone or who are feeling lonely and in need of support during these trying times.

But counselling is an essential service and State of Mind Counselling and Psychotherapy has reopened its Longford clinic to ensure those who are in need of support are able to avail of it.

Counsellor, Psychotherapist & Addiction Specialist Michael McArdle has urged people who might be finding the Covid-19 lockdown tough, to look after their mental health and seek support.

“While at home isolating, it’s easy to get into bad habits such as binge eating or alcohol consumption to ease the symptoms of depression and anxiety,” he explained.

“I would advise people to watch out for the signs and take notice if there is an increase, especially in alcohol as they weaken the immune system.

“Seek help from your doctor or psychotherapist if you notice that alcohol is taking over.”

It’s also important to get proper sleep, he added; “At this time, people may turn to their doctors for anti-anxiety (anxiolytics) medicines or sleeping pills.

“It is important to note that these are highly addictive substances and should not be used for more than 14 days. Highly potent anxiolytics can lead to addiction.

“If you feel down, consider seeking help through Counselling & Psychotherapy as an alternative to medicine. Eat healthy and get some outdoor time, even if it’s doing laps of your home.”

State of Mind Counselling & Psychotherapy is located at 6 Keon's Terrace, Deanscurragh County Longford and is open for face to face sessions during this difficult time of Covid-19.

We also provide telephone and online Counselling & Psychotherapy for those who can’t or are afraid to attend therapy in person.

“We understand that there are a lot of worried and frightened people and if all mental health services were to close, it would be detrimental to the population,” Mr Michael McArdle explained, adding that social distancing will be observed and all precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of clients at our Counselling & Psychotherapy treatment centre.

Our office is large enough to comply with social distancing, HSE and WHO guidelines.

Please use the hand sanitizers provided and follow the direction, prior to your appointment.

Appointments must be strictly time kept in order to have only one client in the building at a time.

For those who are self isolating, telephone and Skype Counselling & Psychotherapy is available.

Call us... email us... seek help. The worst place to suffer is in silence.