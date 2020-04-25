Letter to the Editor: Ban booze on trains

Dear Editor,

I'm reading your article about Patrick Doyle (Longford dad tells of terrifying train ordeal) and his terrible journey en route to Dublin.

What he experienced, unfortunately, is not uncommon.

In normal times I would be a regular traveller by train. I'm from Dublin and living in Newtownforbes, so I'm well used to anything that goes on while travelling. Unfortunately, this behaviour will continue on trains as long as passengers are allowed to bring alcoholic drink on board.

Once someone starts drinking, they don't seem to care whom they annoy or insult. Once I asked someone (cannot recall if it was a trolley person or ticket checker ) why booze is allowed on the trains? “Because we sell alcohol via the trolley,” was the answer. So, they feel they cannot prohibit booze being brought aboard. What? Then do the simple thing, and stop selling alcohol aboard. Simple. Ban the booze, just like cigarettes are banned.....

Yes, the catering company is a separate unit, but it is employed by "CIE" so surely the train company can stipulate that alcohol not be sold from trolleys. Then they can rightly forbid passengers from bringing beer and wine onto trains.

Also and most importantly, we need staff to be aboard to enforce by-laws, especially on journeys over two hours long. So, how do we, the general public get this message across to the heads of company policy at Iarnrod Eireann ?

In the past when annoyance has been caused, I simply moved to another carriage. I'm a fare-paying individual and should not have to do this in order to get some peace and quiet. The travelling public deserves better.

Sincerely,

Catherine Doyle