WATCH: Gardaí issue appeal to the public to help name the lovely new horse on the Mounted Unit
Have you any ideas?
What would you call the horse?
"Name our new horse!"
Gardaí have issued an appeal to the general public after a "beautiful new horse" has joined the Garda Mounted Unit.
In a post on Facebook, Gardaí said: "We want you to help name him. Leave your suggestions in the comments section [on Twitter]. A winner will be announced next Monday 27th April at midday."
However, there is a catch...
Check out the tweet below:
We have a beautiful new horse that has joined the Garda Mounted Unit and we want you to help name him. Leave your suggestions in the comments section below. A winner will be announced next Monday 27th April at Midday. #NameTheGardaHorse pic.twitter.com/B5c1rRCOnR
