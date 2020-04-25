Polish volunteers make face masks for local health workers

As a response to the current Covid-19 pandemic and to show solidarity, support and community spirit, volunteers from the Midlands Polish Community association began producing cloth face masks which are being donated free to local organisations employing nurses and carers.

The initiative began before Easter and it was the brainchild of Magda Podsiadly from Athlone and she has received assistance from two other volunteers, Kasia Pasik and Kasia Sochacka from Longford.

Slavek Kazek, Chairman Midlands Polish Community, explained that over 500 masks have been donated to health organisations in the midlands already.

“Last week 90 were donated to public health nurses in Longford, 50 to the nursing home in Ballymahon, 40 to Lanesboro and 30 were given to the public health nurses in Athlone.”

Mr Kazek added, “We would like to thank all who greatly supported this initiative and also all members of our support subgroup, part of Midlands Polish Community, who coordinate the project.”

The support subgroup is also in contact with the Irish Countrywomen's Association regarding the ‘Sew Scrubs for Ireland’ project.

More information is available on the Midlands Polish Community website: polishcommunity.ie.

Mr Kazek concluded by asking any institutions which might need face masks to contact their support subgroup via email: pomoc@polishcommunity.ie