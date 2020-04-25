Longford woman creates beautiful painting inspired by tribute to our frontline heroes

The image of local people showing their appreciation for the work of those on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19 coronavirus inspired a Longford native to produce a beautiful painting.

Catherine Donlon, ‘a quietly proud Longford woman’, having grown up in Ardagh-Moydow, but now living in Portlaoise, decided to paint the bridge that straddles the river Shannon in Lanesboro after she saw it on the main evening RTE One news on Thursday, March 26.

At 8pm that evening, from their front doors, gardens, windows and living rooms of their houses, the streets, workplaces and public spaces, Irish people applauded for a minute to recognise the contribution of those working on the frontline.

“The dark waters of trouble were emblazoned by the light of these heroes, as I saw it,” remarked Catherine. “So I had a go at representing this theme on canvas. Thanks is also due to the photographer, Brigid Mullooly, for her beautiful photo.”

Catherine took up painting last January, and admitted, “I am very glad now that I did, especially since the Covid-19 restrictions on movement were introduced. I did paint a little years ago for a short while, when I was abroad.”

Catherine also did a second painting, Keep Calm & Sit it Out, as the medical experts and Minister Harris pleaded with the rest of us to do our bit by staying at home.

“They also serve those who only stand and wait,” as a poet once wrote.

Catherine added, “A friend commented that this painting has the Covid colour scheme - this was accidental, but interesting. I have some other paintings done too on various topics.”

She says modestly, “So, as you see, I’m just an amateur with time on her hands and an idea of doing something vaguely creative.”

Read also: The toll of not being able to return home during Covid-19 pandemic