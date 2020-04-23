Man on sex offence charges has case adjourned

A man charged with inappropriately touching his nieces two years ago has had his case adjourned to June where he will appear before Longford District Court for hearing.

Prosecuting gardaí explained to the court that the alleged incidents occurred on June 30, 2018, at the home of the two victims.

There had been a family gathering that day and the accused returned to his brother’s home.

Gardaí explained that the accused went upstairs at approximately 11.30pm where his two teenage nieces were playing and started to play a game of hide ‘n’ seek with them.

“The accused entered the bedroom and turned the light on and off. The parents were in the kitchen,” gardaí explained.

“He saw the children playing and followed them. He started playing hide and seek with them and proceeded to turn the light on and off as part of the game.

“When the light was off, he allegedly put his hand on the chest of one of the girls and around her waist and tried to kiss her. She got away from him and ran upstairs.

“He followed her and she ran back downstairs,” the garda continued.

With the second incident, gardaí explained that the accused once more started turning the light off and on again and did the same with the second victim.

“When the light was off, he put one hand around her waist and the other hand down her pyjama trousers.”

The victim got away from him and ran downstairs where both victims told their parents what had happened.

Prosecuting gardaí explained that the girls’ parents caught the accused and held him down and called the guards.

No admissions have been made by the accused, who is pleading not guilty.

Judge Seamus Hughes accepted jurisdiction and explained to the accused that, because he was pleading not guilty, his two nieces would have to give evidence against him, two years after the alleged incident.

The accused was remanded on bail with the conditions that he reside at the address he had given the court, and that he has no contact, direct or indirect, with the victims or their family.

The case has been adjourned to June 7, 2020.