Flaherty hits out at Bord na Móna jobs lay-off plan as Longford workers and families plagued by uncertainty

Longford / Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty has said news of a further 200 layoffs at Bord na Móna (BnM) is yet another blow to the hundreds of workers across the midlands.

Also read: Unions call on board of Bord na Mόna to reject lay-off plans

Deputy Flaherty said the layoffs cast further doubt over whether or not Lough Ree Power Station will reopen.

The Power Station had been off the grid since last week for environmental reasons.

Also read: On top of Covid-19 this is another hammer blow for the region as Bord na Móna to lay off 230 workers this month

Deputy Flaherty said, “Less than a week ago Lough Ree Power Station was taken out of commission with little reason given as to why or when it would be back up and running.

“The people of Longford were rightly suspicious and sceptical that this was an attempt to hasten the closure of the Power Station which is due to close at the end of the year regardless.

“Now we learn that Bord na Móna are set to lay off up to 200 employees and alarm bells are ringing. Will Lough Ree reopen and be allowed to operate in accordance with the guidelines which were set out in the terms of the decarbonisation process?

“At every juncture the process seems to be accelerated and is far outpacing any new opportunities in the area. It’s very unfair to the workers and their families as it’s causing so much uncertainty and stress," he concluded.