Three more cases of coronavirus bring Longford's total to 91 as national death toll increases by 77

Three new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Longford, according to latest figures from midnight on Saturday, April 18. These new cases bring the county total to 91. This figure makes up approximately 0.6% of the national figure, which currently stands at 15,652.

In neighbouring counties, Cavan has a reported 401 confirmed cases - the highest number of Longford's border counties.

Westmeath's total confirmed cases currently stands at 369. Roscommon currently has 91 confirmed cases, while Leitrim's total remains the lowest in the country at 49.

