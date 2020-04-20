BREAKING: Massive increase in deaths in Ireland due to Covid-19 as 77 people have passed away in the last 24 hours

The highest number of deaths to coronavirus has been recorded today as the National Public Health Emergency Team has revealed that a further 77 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have reportedly lost their lives to the virus.

The Department of Health also confirmed this evening that there have been 401 new cases of coronavirus in the country.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland now stands at 15,652 and there have been a total of 687 deaths.