Disqualified driver caught by Gardaí crossing four counties during Covid-19 lockdown
CREDIT: An Garda Síochana
A disqualified driver has been caught by Gardaí crossing four counties during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Gardaí said: "Don't make unnecessary journeys! This driver did crossing four counties in the process being stopped by Gardaí in Limerick.
"When stopped it was discovered they were disqualified. They now have a necessary trip to court coming up."
Don't make unnecessary journeys!— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 19, 2020
This driver did crossing 4 counties in the process being stopped by Gardaí in Limerick. When stopped it was discovered they were disqualified. They now have a necessary trip to court coming up. #StayHome #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/v8Iu3k7MrZ
