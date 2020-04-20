UPDATE: Gardaí tog out in full PPE to search home of Longford burglary suspect

An man and a woman (both in their 30s) have been charged in connection with four burglaries that took place in the Cloncoose area of Longford in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday) morning.

It is understood the man recently served a prison sentence for similar offences and was on bail for other burglaries earlier in the month.

A search of his house in Longford town yesterday had gardaí in full PPE gear as it is understood the man told gardaí he had been tested for Covid-19 and was awaiting results. When arrested, garda sources say he admitted that was a lie.

Suspected stolen property and a vehicle were seized.

The man will appear at Athlone District Court this morning. The woman is on bail and will appear at Longford District Court on Tuesday, May 5.

Gardaí in Longford wish to thank the public for the assistance received.

