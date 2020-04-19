Two detained on suspicion of burglary in Longford town

Two people are currently being detained at Longford Garda Station on suspicion of burglary following a garda appeal for information regarding a spate of burglaries in the Clooncosse area of Longford town.

Four separate burglaries took place in the area between the hours of 4am and 7am this morning, Sunday, April 19.

Gardaí have said that a red Seat vehicle was observed in the area at the time, which is believed to be connected to the incidents.

Following on from initial enquiries, gardaí in Longford have conducted a search in the Longford town area and property has been recovered.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 0433350570.