Four more confirmed cases of Covid-19 bring Longford's total to 83

Latest reported figures show that there have been four more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Longford, bringing the county total to 83.

Neighbouring counties have also experienced increased with a total of 353 cases in Cavan, 46 in Leitrim, 74 in Roscommon and 332 in Westmeath.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 41 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

35 deaths located in the east, 2 in the north west and 4 in the west of the country

the deaths included 23 females and 18 males

the median age of today’s reported deaths is 83

35 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 571 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. A summary of all 571 deaths provided by the HPSC shows that;

326 (57%) of those who died were male, 245 (43%) were female

the age range is 23 - 105 years

the median age of those who died is 83

330 of these cases were admitted to hospital with 46 admitted to ICU

As of 11.15am Saturday 18 April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

an additional 630 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories

an additional 148 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 14,758 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "This week the National Public Health Emergency Team emphasised the importance of testing in interrupting the transmission of COVID-19 in community residential settings including nursing homes.

“This sector remains a priority for our focused attention and we will continue to monitor and support them through this outbreak.”

Cases as of Thursday 16 April

The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday, 16 April (13,746 cases) reveals: