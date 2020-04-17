Two more cases of coronavirus in Longford as national death toll continues to rise day by day

The latest county breakdown of figures, up to midnight on Wednesday, April 15, showed an increase of two cases on the previous day, bringing Longford's tally so far to 79 cases.

Cavan currently has experienced another large jump in cases and now has 345 cases; Westmeath is currently at 318; Leitrim now has 46 cases, while Roscommon has 61 cases for the virus.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 44 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died:

33 deaths located in the east, 3 in the north west, 3 in the south and 5 in the west of the country

the deaths included 19 females and 25 males

the median age of today’s reported deaths is 84

25 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 530 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

A summary of all 530 deaths provided by the HPSC shows that:

308 (58%) of those who died were male, 222 (42%) were female

the age range is 23 - 105 years

the median age of those who died is 83

316 of these cases were admitted to hospital with 45 admitted to ICU

As of 11.15am Friday 17 April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases:

an additional 597 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories

an additional 112 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 13,980 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Friday 17 April) to continue its ongoing review of Ireland’s response to COVID-19.

Decisions from this meeting include:

to expand testing capacity to 100,000 tests per week operating on a seven-day week basis for a minimum of six months

over the course of the next 7 to 10 days, testing of staff and residents in all Long-Term Residential Care (LTRC) facilities to be prioritised

a census of mortality across all LTRC facilities to be carried out this weekend to cover all deaths, COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 since 1 January 2020, regardless of where the death occurred

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

"At today’s meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team, we endorsed a proposal to increase testing of staff and residents across all long-term residential care settings including nursing homes. The behaviour of the virus among vulnerable groups who live in these care settings continues to be a concern and this remains a priority for NPHET.



“While we are suppressing the disease among the general public, we cannot afford to become complacent. To remain safe from COVID-19 we need to continue to wash our hands thoroughly and regularly, cough into our elbows and practice social distancing. These simple measures can slow down the spread of this virus and save lives.”



Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said:

"Each COVID-19 death reported is a tragedy. This is an incurable illness and while 80% of the population will experience a mild form of the disease, our older and more vulnerable people are at a much greater risk due to the behaviour of this disease within this group.”



Cases as of Wednesday 15 April 2020



The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday, 15 April (13,012 cases) reveals: