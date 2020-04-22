Still lots to keep you occupied at Longford Libraries

Libraries, like many other public services are closed because of the coronavirus, but this does not mean that you do not have access to your local library.

You can join the library online from your comfy couch and escape into a whole other world through the magic of books and reading.

The library has a wide range of online services including eBooks, e-audio books, online magazines newspapers from around the world, language courses and much more .

Everything is free all you need to do is go to www.longfordlibrary.ie and join the library.

The library staff are available to help you by telephone 0433341124 or by sending an email to: library@longfordcoco.ie.

If you check out Longford Libraries Facebook page, you will find that there are lots of events going on to cater for all age-groups.

For children, a weekly online storytime is taking place with storytellers Maggi Mckenna and Chris Thompson. Chris even has her favourite rabbit, Bunnyhop, helping her with the stories.

If you enjoy craft, then Jessica and her team from Mudbugs will show you some simple nature activities that can occupy all the family.

Other things to watch out for are Paul Marsden giving some handy tips on managing stress, building resilience and sleeping better.

Paul also has lots of helpful tips on Resilience in this week’s Longford leader.

For hard-pressed mams and dads, Jackie Farrell, Mindfulness expert, has some great tips for keeping your little ones calm and happy during this stressful time.

All of these videos are available to view on the Longford Libraries Facebook page @LongfordLibraries.