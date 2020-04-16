LATEST: Eight more cases of coronavirus in Longford bringing county total to 77

After yesterday's largest daily increase of cases in Longford, the latest figures show there are eight more cases confirmed, bringing the county total to 77.

These figures come as the death toll in Ireland continues to increase at an alarming rate, with 43 deaths confirmed in the country today - the largest number yet - bringing our death toll to 486.

Neighbouring counties have also experienced an increase in confirmed cases of Covid-19, with Cavan and Westmeath recording a huge jump. There have been 56 new cases confirmed in Cavan, according to latest figures, bringing its total to 310, while Westmeath has jumped to 309, after recording 51 new cases.

Meanwhile, Leitrim has only recorded three more cases, bringing its total to 43, while Roscommon now has 57 cases after the confirmation of seven new diagnoses.

Today, 43 people tragically lost their lives because of the virus. Of those:

34 deaths located in the east, 4 in the west, 5 in the south of the country

the people included 22 males and 21 females

the median age of today’s reported deaths is 84

27 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 486 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. One case that was earlier reported has now been discounted.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre today reported that there have been 724 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland - 629 of which were reported by Irish laboratories, and an additional 95 that were repored by a laboratory in Germany.

With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 13,271 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of NPHET Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “Our model today is showing four reproductive numbers, illustrating the different stages of the disease in Ireland over the past six weeks.

“We now estimate our R0 to be between 0.7 and 1.0, which means current restrictions are successfully suppressing the disease.”

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The data clearly shows that there are two very different experiences of Covid-19 in Ireland today. In the population at large, the virus is contained and effectively suppressed.

“However, the experience of the disease in long-term residential care settings continues to be a source of concern.

“In order to protect the vulnerable the first task was to suppress the virus in the population at large. We are increasingly confident that we are achieving this. All of our efforts now need to be on extinguishing Covid-19 in our community residential settings, including nursing homes.”