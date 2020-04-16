Man to appear in court this evening for spitting at gardaí after refusing to cooperate at a Covid-19 checkpoint

A male in his 20s has been arrested and charged following a public order and assault incident that occurred at approximately 9.55am this morning, Thursday April 16, at a checkpoint in Muckmoyne, Boyle, Co. Roscommon.

The incident occurred when a car was stopped by Gardaí at a Covid 19 Checkpoint where enquiries were made by Gardaí in relation to the movements of those in the vehicle. The male in his 20s refused to provide his details when asked to do so by An Garda Síochána and refused to co-operate.

The male then became aggressive and was advised to move from the area by An Garda Síochána under the public order act. The male refused and was arrested as a result. While being transported to Castlerea Garda Station the man began spitting in the direction of a Garda member.

The male is due to appear before a special sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court this evening at 8pm.

