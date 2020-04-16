PICTURE: Gardaí seize vehicle after the car 'turned away from a Covid-19 checkpoint'
Got ya!
CREDIT: An Garda Síochana
Gardaí have seized a vehicle after the car "turned away from a Covid-19 checkpoint" recently.
Gardaí pursued the vehicle and discovered the driver had no tax, NCT or insurance.
The car was seized with a "court date in the calendar".
This car turned away from a Covid-19 checkpoint in Cavan. Gardaí pursued the vehicle and discovered the driver had no tax, NCT or insurance. Car seized and court date in the calendar. pic.twitter.com/wVL0HXvOV6— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 15, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on