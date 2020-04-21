Transition Longford - wellbeing and sustainable living

March for me has always been a celebratory month. It’s Springtime, my favourite time of year, the earth is awakening from its slumber, everything is beginning to grow, flowers are already blooming, birds are singing, the weather is getting better, the days brighter, walking in the forests is easier and exploring the Irish wilderness, without getting s to the skin, is possible again.

It’s a joyful month, ordinarily. It will of course now also be remembered as the month when life as we know it, even our very own life, was threatened, challenged and uprooted, when fear replaced joy and we were confined to our homes, restricted in our activities and separated from our work colleagues, communities, loved ones, families and friends.

What if however, this crisis is also presenting us an opportunity to slow down, step back, reevaluate our lives and consider what is truly important?



Collaboration & Collective Action

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a new normal to come upon us, some will say with frightening speed, others will say they saw it coming. Either way, everything has changed and changed utterly.

In the past few months, via this column and in our PPN workshops, I’ve been highlighting the climate change and biodiversity crisis and its impacts on humanity, animal life and our planet as a whole.

Around the world, crisis relating to food security, water, human health and wellbeing are apparent. This pandemic will have a deep human cost while also creating a set of problems similar to those which are climate related, because of course it’s all connected.

Some, such as food security, are familiar to us as issues affecting other, poorer, nations but this time it’s not in a country far far away but right here on our doorstep.

We are all fearful and we can allow that fear to take over and cripple us or we can harness it and use it as a call to action. We must first acknowledge the issues of the world, acknowledge that we play a role in those issues, and recognise that there is a different way to do things, one which values people, planet and other sentient beings. Only then can we create truly resilient and peaceful communities.

What this crisis is demonstrating is that if the will of the people is there, then transformative change is possible and in a relatively short space of time too.

While recognising the tragedies of this crisis I also see this time as an unprecedented opportunity for accelerating the transition to less damaging ways of living in the world.

Collective action is required. Collective hope and optimism can create meaningful change so looking to the future we must focus on communication and collaboration instead of competition.

You will find this mindset in our Transition Longford Network – when this crisis settles please do come join us! We need you! In the meantime join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at ‘Transition Longford’ or by emailing transitionlongford@gmail.com



International Women's Day & Gender Equality

March has also always brought us International Women's Day which focuses on Gender Equality, Goal 5 of the UN Global Goals.

Since 1975 the UN has recognised March 8 as a day of celebration, but its origins go further back, to the birth of the American Trade Union Movement and 1912 in particular, when women textile workers first went out on strike in protest at unsafe working conditions and long working hours.

The consequence of those conditions was a devastating fire in 1911 which claimed the lives of 145 women. Their comrades stayed out on strike for nearly three months fighting for their rights and a change to the unjust system.

Their courage inspired the song ‘Bread and Roses’ which later became associated with International Women's Day. I particularly like the verse below. The bread symbolises economic justice while the roses symbolise quality of life.

“As we go marching, marching, we battle too for men

For they are women's children and we mother them again

(For men can ne’re be free til our slavery’s at an end)

Our lives shall not be sweated from birth until life closes

Hearts starve as well as bodies, give us bread but give us roses”

Those women were striking and marching in protest not just for themselves but for everyone. They knew that once either man or woman remained enslaved in an unjust system that neither could be free. They were marching for economic justice yes, but their spirits needed more than that.

They sought freedom to feel joy in their hearts, freedom to truly experience the beauty of life, and they sought freedom from oppression, not only for themselves but also their menfolk and their children, for men are women's children.

They understood, as women have always understood, that everything is interconnected, that there are consequences to enslaving people in unjust systems, consequences to perpetrating unjust actions on others and that life is not all about money.

Ethical Living

This International Women's Day I was delighted to guest speak at an event in Longford Women's Link on the topic of Ethical Living, Wellbeing and Sustainability.

The best definition I can give you for Ethical Living is that it is the philosophy of making decisions for daily life which take into account ethics and moral values, with regard to consumerism, sustainability, environmentalism, human, planetary and animal rights.

It’s also about values, actions and consequences and from a spiritual or Christian perspective simply doing unto others as you’d have them do unto you.

A central theme of ethical living is a questioning of the official stories we are sold around food. Reimagining our food systems offers us the potential for true freedom of oppression. It is only when we understand the ramifications of our actions in relation to the food on our plates can we hope to heal this world in any meaningful way.

Freedom and equality for humans must also be freedom and rights for other sentient beings, particularly those exploited in the current food industry, otherwise there is no freedom at all and no future for any of us.

If we want to create more sustainable, regenerative or resilient communities then understanding the connections that link our cultures' routine abuse of animals for food, clothing and other products with the intractable problems of environmental destruction, world hunger, war, poverty, disease and social injustice is vital.

When we have done this work, we may discover a more discerning understanding of compassion, wellbeing, spirituality and justice. We may then also hold the key to achieving the ever elusive world peace in the palm of our hand.