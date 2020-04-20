New local link community car service in Longford

The National Transport Authority has announced funding for a new community transport service in Longford, one of only six around the country

“Providing a decent public transport option for people in rural areas is a critical element of what the NTA is about,” said Anne Graham, Chief Executive Officer of the NTsA.

The community transport operates to support the work of Rath Mhuire & Dolmen Community Resource Services which is based in Granard.

It was selected to receive funding after a closed call for applications was made to the network of Local Link Offices throughout the country.

It is hoped that it will help to connect people living in remote and isolated rural areas to their community and services.

“Being able to get out and about is a vital way to stay part of the local community, and having access to local amenities can make a real difference to a person living in an isolated or rural area,” said Margaret Malone, Rural Transport Programme Manager.

The scheme provides grant aid for 12-month period, with the key aim of providing a community transport service that is accessible to all service users and that addresses rural social exclusion.

The grant aid, of up to €6,000 per project funds activities directly associated with providing a community transport service.