Center Parcs Longford Forest seek planning for inflatable floating play area
Center Parcs Longford Forest may well be closed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, the holiday village is continuing to make plans to improve its offering for future guests.
This week Center Parcs Ireland has applied to Longford County Council for the construction and installation of an inflatable floating play area on an existing lake to include inflatable water slides and climbing frames.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on