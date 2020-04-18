Late Eileen Daly (née Quinn) from Killoe enjoyed all life had to offer

Eileen Daly was born in Kilnatruan, Killoe, County Longford on July 29, 1936 to Mary Kate Quinn (formerly Armstrong) and James Quinn.

Her early years were spent on the family farm with her five brothers and a twin sister before emigrating to England in the 1950s.

Working at the Prince Albert pub in Chingford on the edges of Epping Forest, she met her future husband Peter Daly and they married in June 1958.

After starting a family they moved to Ponders End, Enfield in 1965 where Eileen lived for the rest of her life.

She was a well-known and loved member of Mary, Mother of God Church and very involved in parish activities and social life.

Eileen was someone who enjoyed all life had to offer whether that was her enthusiastic support of Manchester United football team, following news, sport and current affairs on the radio or spending time with her beloved family; she was a friend to everyone and a trip out to church or shopping would take twice as long as it needed to as she met and chatted with her many friends and acquaintances.

Eileen passed to her eternal reward on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 and she is survived by her children Eileen, Peter, Pauline, Bernie, Carmel and Loretta; her grandchildren James, Sarah, Daniel, Jack, Jodie, Olivia and Coco; and her great-grandchildren Theo and Iliana, as well as by her sister, May. Her husband Peter and daughter Mary predeceased her.

Due to the coronavirus guidelines on public gatherings, there will be a private funeral on Tuesday, April 21 and a memorial mass to be arranged at a later date.