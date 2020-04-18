Longford man on violent disorder charges disputes strict bail conditions

A Longford man who was disputing the conditions of his bail at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court has been told he’s “on a curfew and that’s the end of it” by Judge Seamus Hughes.

Bernard McDonagh, who resides in a caravan at 5 Richmond Street, Longford, was charged with violent disorder in Longford town before Christmas.

“He’s agreeable to all bail conditions except for the curfew. He has a child with a heart condition so he could have to go to the hospital at the drop of a hat,” said solicitor, Bríd Mimnagh.

“If he has to go to hospital, what does he think I’m going to do? I have no problem with him going to the hospital if he can prove he was there,” said Judge Hughes.

Sgt Paddy McGirl confirmed that all co-accused were on a curfew and that gardaí would exercise discretion if Mr McDonagh was travelling to the hospital but the accused insisted that he was the only one on a curfew.

“I don’t know why they’re telling lies saying they all have curfew. They don’t,” he said.

“Listen, you’re on a curfew and that’s the end of it,” snapped Judge Hughes.

Addressing her client, Ms Mimnagh said that Mr McDonagh would “more than likely be remanded in custody” if he didn’t accept the bail conditions.

“There’s no ‘more than likely about it’,” said Judge Hughes.

“Then I’ll take it to the High Court,” said Mr McDonagh.

“How much will that cost you?” Judge Hughes asked. Mr McDonagh said he didn’t know.

“He doesn’t give a damn what it’ll cost him,” said an annoyed judge.

After some persuasion, Mr McDonagh agreed to the bail conditions.

“The next time, your honour -,” he began to say.

“Will you sit down,” Jusge Hughes ordered.

“I indulged him today in court, but never again - the cheek of him! I’ll reserve legal aid, but I want a detailed application.”